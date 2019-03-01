District Administration starts signature campaign for voting awareness in Poonch

As tension escalated between India and Pakistan after dreadful terror attack where 40 Central reserve police force (CRPF) soldiers lost their lives in Pulwama and India is heading to Lok Sabha elections, district administration started signature campaign for voting awareness in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Campaign is being carried out using publicity van in different areas of Poonch. The van will help people to understand voting mechanism. While speaking to ANI, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch, Rahul Yadav said, "This is the awareness program regarding upcoming election this publicity van will go in different areas it will aware the people to vote as we are using VVPAT for the first time in Jammu - Kashmir and we are educating them how to use it and we are giving them hands on training so it is a detailed campaign so that they should participate in a large number."