District admin, civic body demolish Indore hotel for involvement in illegal activities

Visuals from the demolishing site. (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The district administration and the municipal corporation demolished a hotel at Pipliyahana in Indore after the owner was found to be involved in illegal and immoral activities, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against hotel owner Mohammad Ali Usmani at many police stations in the district.

"A team of police and municipal corporation officials came here to dismantle the building. During the search, we found that it was involved in the illegal activities," Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Singh Rathore told reporters.

The municipal corporation found that the construction was illegal. Police said, "The National Security Act will be invoked against the owner."

"The hotel Sweetheart belonged to Mohammad Ali Usmani who is involved in illegal activities. Many cases were also registered against the owner," said Devendra Singh, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation.

The Municipal Corporation also demolished three-storeyed commercial complexes in Maha Laxmi Nagar due to illegal encroachments. (ANI)