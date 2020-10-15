Distribution of Fortified Rice to commence from November 1 in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Government will start distributing Fortified Rice under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on State Foundation Day.

This scheme of iron and vitamin-rich fortified rice distribution would be initially started as a pilot project in Kondagaon district. Baghel had announced this scheme in his budget speech of the year 2020-21. State Government has made a budget provision of Rs 5 crore 80 lakh.

It is noteworthy that this Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) consists of iron, vitamin B12 and folic acid, which on consumption would meet the nutritional requirements in the diet and would help in controlling malnutrition. This rice would be distributed in Kondagaon district through Public Distribution System (PDS) and other public welfare schemes, as per the parameters set by FSSI.

In Kondagaon district, the entire stock of rice would be fortified and distributed under PDS and other public welfare schemes. Two rice mills have been assigned the task of rice blending to manufacture fortified rice.

In Kondagaon district, there are one lakh 11 thousand 217 ration cards under National Food Security Act and 23 thousand 204 ration cards under the state scheme, which makes a total of one lakh 34 thousand 421 ration cards. The total annual allocation of rice in this district is 60 thousand 188 tons, which includes an allotment of 55 thousand 068 tons of rice for PDS and that of 5 thousand 120 tons of rice for welfare schemes, mid-day meal, supplementary nutritional food etc. (ANI)