‘Dissent Has Been Criminalised’: Mehbooba Mufti Appears Before ED

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti expressed that dissent in the country has been criminalised after she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for more than five hours on Thursday, 25 March.

"Dissent has been criminalised in this country. The ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being misused to silence the Opposition tactically," Mufti said as she exited from the ED office at Rajbagh, news agency PTI reported.

She claimed that anyone opposing the incumbent government was "hounded by trumped up charges" such as sedition or money laundering.

She alleged, "This country is not being run by the Constitution but the agenda of a particular political party,” PTI reported.

Asked about the ED’s questions, the PDP chief said she was asked about the sale of her ancestral land in Anantnag district’s Bijbehara area and the use of the chief minister’s discretionary funds, the report added.

The former chief minister said her party will continue to pursue the agenda for resolution of Jammu and Kashmir's problem and restoration of its special status as it existed before 5 August 2019.

Mufti had reached the ED office in Rajbagh at 11 am for questioning in an alleged money laundering case. The PDP president could not appear before the agency in the national capital on Monday, citing that she had commitments that could not be cancelled.

After being served a notice to appear before the ED in Delhi, the PDP leader requested officials to question her in Srinagar.

