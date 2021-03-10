Disruption by Oppn leads to adjournments in LS; bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi passed

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Relentless protests by Opposition members demanding repeal of the three farm bills led to repeated disruptions of proceedings in Lok Sabha and ultimately its adjournment on Wednesday though the House passed a bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi amid the din.

The repeated disruptions, which resulted in a few adjournments before forcing the Chair to adjourn the House proceedings for the day, also drew a sharp response from Speaker Om Birla who told the protesting members that by not letting the House function they did not want to discuss issues related to the common man.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to make a statement in Lok Sabha on 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence but was not able to do so due to the ongoing disruptions.

'The prime minister wants to make a statement in the House but there is no consensus, although the Speaker has given permission. Whenever there is a consensus in the House, the prime minister will make a statement,' Joshi said.

The Lok Sabha passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi amid relentless protests by Opposition members.

This is for the first time since the House met post the Budget session recess on Monday that any bill was passed.

The Rajya Sabha had already passed the bill on February 9.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha that the Bill would give protection to unauthorised colonies from sealing till December 31, 2023.

He said the 'history of the problem of unauthorised colonies in the NCT of Delhi has been that prior to this, no government took up this issue with any degree of seriousness'.

There are around 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

As the House convened at 11 AM, Opposition members started raising slogans and demanded repeal of the farm laws.

Story continues

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, referred to a farmer taking his own life on the Delhi border.

Birla repeatedly asked the members to let the Question Hour function smoothly. He urged the Opposition members, who were raising slogans, to maintain the dignity of the House, saying people have sent them to the Lok Sabha to debate on issues.

Birla also asked senior member and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav to persuade the protesting members to let the House function.

'You do not want to discuss issues (related to the common man),' Birla said adding that it was collectively decided that there will be no disruption during the Question Hour.

As the slogans demanding a rollback of the farm laws continued, the Question Hour lasted a little more than 30 minutes and the speaker adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

After the House reconvened at 12.30 it passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021. However after the House again met at 2.30 PM to discuss the Demand for Grants for the Ministry of Railways, the protest continued.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day. The Lok Sabha will meet on March 15.

Thursday is a holiday on the account of Mahashivratri. It is a norm that if any holiday falls on Thursday, then Friday is also a non-working day since it is precedes the weekend. This is to enable parliamentarians to visit their constituencies. PTI PR DR JD KR BKS ZMN