Disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs: Madras HC passes split verdict

In the case of disqualification of 18 MLAs of Tamil Nadu's ruling party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Madras High Court passed a split verdict on Thursday. The matter will now be heard by a third judge. Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld the disqualification of the 18 legislators ordered by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal, while Justice M Sundar disagreed with her and struck it down. Tamil Nadu political crisis began in September 2017, when Dhanapal disqualified 18 AIADMK MLAs under the 1986 Tamil Nadu Assembly Members Party Defection Law.