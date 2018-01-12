Disputes should be settled by peace, negotiations instead of war: Former CJI Khehar on Ayodhya issue

Former Chief Justice of India J S Khehar on Thursday favoured a peaceful resolution of the Ayodhya dispute while stressing that India had opted for the path of "absolute secularism" after independence. Former Chief Justice of India said, while delivering the Lal Bahadur Shastri Lecture,that issues of disputes should be settled by peace and negotiations instead of war and added that was the reason he favored a peaceful resolution of the Ayodhya dispute. While stressing that India had opted for the path of "absolute secularism" after independence, he said that when Pakistan became an Islamic state, India chose to become secular. He said, "You can't settle issues by war, you have to settle issues by peace and negotiations and it is more possible in India than in Europe or rest of the world. And that is why when I was CJI I suggested I would be ready to mediate in Ayodhya issue." He added that if India has to become a global power it cannot remain communal which is not in the interest of the country.