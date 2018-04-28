Disillusioned with left- radical ideology, youths in Chhattisgarh surrender

Naxals, who claim themselves to be pro-poor and pro-tribal, have been the real perpetrators of terror and violence in their strongholds. They, for years, have been perpetrating atrocities on tribals at the pretext of an ideology. However, sustained efforts of the government to develop the region and bring radicalised to the mainstream are bearing fruits and a large number of people have surrendered. The mass surrender is seen as a blow to left-wing extremists, who are seen on the back-foot owing to the aggressive operations continuing against them across Bastar region. Tribals, who have returned to the villages say they that were happy to return to the Naxal ideology was suffocating their lives.Government of India has declared Narayanpur among the 30 worst Maoist-affected districts in the country and has been making persistent efforts to curb its menace. Government has been successful in controlling the situation lately by convincing a sizeable number of Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream.