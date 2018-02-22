'Disgusted' with racial attack on Sikh outside UK Parliament: MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi

In an incident of racial attack in London, a Sikh man's turban was allegedly pulled off by a white man outside Parliament when he was standing in a queue. The racial gesture was committed against Ravneet Singh from India. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, a Member of Parliament of United Kingdom from Slough, termed the incident as disgusting and embarrassing. "After the attack, they and I spoke with the police, who said they would get the CCTV footage from outside Portcullis House and take action. I felt embarrassed that he would be left with a personal scar from his visit" he added.