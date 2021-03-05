Disengagement in Pangong Lake area was significant step forward: MEA

New Delhi, Mar 05 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in the national capital on March 05, the official spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said, “Disengagement in the Pangong Lake area was a significant step forward. It provided a good basis for the resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in the Western sector.” “The two sides (India and China) had a detailed exchange of views at senior commanders' last meeting on remaining issues. Prolongation of existing situation was not in interest of either side. The two ministers agreed to remain in touch and to establish a hotline,” he added. “It is our expectation that the Chinese side will work with us both through the WMCC and the senior commander's meetings to ensure that the disengagement in the remaining area is completed at the earliest. This would allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in eastern Ladakh as that alone will lead to the restoration of peace and tranquility and provide conditions for progress in bilateral relationship,” Anurag Srivastava further stated.