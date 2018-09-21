Discussions are on with US on cutting imports from Iran: Economic Affairs Secretary

Subhash Chandra Garg, the Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs said that Government of India is in talks with the United States and India has been asked to reduce imports from Iran significantly by the country. "We are in talks with USA and they told us to reduce the import from Iran significantly and we have done that to some extent. Those discussions are on. As the situation emerges till November 4, steps will be taken accordingly by the Government", said Secretary Garg. US sanctions against Iran came into effect last year. Iran is third largest exporter of Oil in India.