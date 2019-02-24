Discussed with EAM Swaraj to move in positive direction: Pakistan MP

Pakistani parliamentarian Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said that there is no Pakistani involvement in Pulwama attack. He said, "I thank Indian Government for warm welcome accorded to me. I met VK Singh ji, PM Modi and held discussions with Sushma ji. I assured that there is no Pakistani involvement in Pulwama attack. We should move in a positive direction, we want peace." He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Minister of States for External Affairs General V. K. Singh. He thanked Indian government for the warm welcome that he received. Vankwani visited India as a part of foreign delegates from 181 countries who attended Kumbh Mela-2019. He was invited by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Ramesh is a Member of Parliament (MP) from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.