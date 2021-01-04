We will discuss every issue in meeting : Union minister Tomar on next round of talks with farm leaders

Union minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar. (File Photo)

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Ahead of talks with representatives of farm leaders here today, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he is hopeful that the two parties will find a positive solution regarding the issue.

"I am hopeful that we will find a positive solution today. We will discuss all issues in the meeting," he said.

"Baithak mein sabhi vishyon par charcha hogi. ( We will discuss every issue in the meeting)," the minister said.

Speaking to ANI Tomar said that government will definitely try to discuss the laws "clause by clause" if farmers remain persistent on their demand of repeal of three farm laws.

"We will definitely try to discuss laws clause by clause," said Tomar.

While leaving for Krishi Bhawan alongwith junior minister Kailash Choudhary, Tomar said that everytime he goes for discussions, he does so with the intent to resolve the issues for which farmers are agitating.

"We are having talks with farmers at 2pm today. Sakaratamak rasta nikalne mein madad bhi karenge aur safal bhi honge ( we are hopeful and we will succeed)," stated the minister.

Tomar further added, "Everytime we think of resolving it before going and we go with positive attitude, if resolved it will be good. I hope it will be resolved."

The minister said that it is in the meeting that will be decided what will happen next.

Earlier today Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait claimed that that a total of 60 farmers have so far lost their lives during the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws. He further said that one farmer is dying every 16 hours and it is the responsibility of the government to give an answer.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)