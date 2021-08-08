Will discuss encroachments into Assam by neighbouring states with Amit Shah: Badruddin Ajmal

MP Badruddin Ajmal (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal, who is currently in the national capital, said he will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to discuss the encroachments into Assam by other northeastern states.

"I will be meeting Amit Shah today on this issue. No specific time has been given but I was asked to be ready by evening as they might call," he told ANI.

"Not only Mizoram, but all our neighbouring states have also taken some portion of our land. A specific boundary should be made. Mizoram has also taken some portion of our land in the past 6-7 months, they should leave it and then make a benchmark boundary assuring that no further encroachments will be done," he added.

Ajmal, the Member of Parliament from Assam's Dhubri urged to resolve the boundary disputes and said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

"This matter should be resolved soon. I have not thought about meeting Prime Minister but I will write to him on the matter," he said when asked if he would seek time for a meeting with Prime Minister to discuss the issues.

Last month, tensions heightened between Mizoram and Assam over the boundary dispute after six Assam policemen and one civilian were killed in a fierce gun battle between two states on July 26.

However, the two states in a joint statement agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-state border for maintaining peace. (ANI)