Discus thrower Vikas Gowda announces retirement

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India's star discus thrower Vikas Gowda announced his retirement on Wednesday.

The current national record holder, who has represented India at the international level for 15 years, sent a letter to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), informing the national body of his decision to call it a day.

"@vikgo70 Vikas Gowda, #India's greatest discus thrower, Olympian, CWG2014 gold medallist retires from Athletics. Thanks, Vikas for serving Indian athletics & taking it to great heights. All the best Champ!" the AFI announced on Twitter.

The 34-year-old had set the current national record of 66.28 metre in 2012, when he had bettered the previous record held by Shakti Singh.

The most decorated Indian in the throwing events, Gowda had won gold medals at the Asian Championships in 2013 and 2015.

He became the only Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) when he took the title at the 2014 edition in Glasgow. He also took a silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

He had bagged silver at the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze at the 2010 edition.

He represented the country at the Olympics in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. His best performance came at the 2012 London Games where he finished eighth.

