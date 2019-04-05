Discovery's show to unravel trials, tribulations of cricketers

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Discovery, Indias leading destination for factual entertainment, will unravel the trials and tribulations of aspiring cricketers in a new show "All ACCESS: The CONTENDERS".

The new show will take viewers through the journey of sacrifice and discipline of six aspiring cricketers, who are ready to give it all as they dream to be the next Twenty20 stars.

The cricketers whose journey has been covered as a part of the show include Shivam Dube (all-rounder from Mumbai), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (fast bowler from Barmer, Rajasthan), Ishan Porel (medium pacer from Chandan Nagar, West Bengal), Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper-batsman from Bhav Nagar, Gujarat), brothers Anmolpreet Singh (batsman) and Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper-batsman) from Patiala, Punjab.

The new show will give young aspirants a glimpse of what coaches, franchisees and team management look at while identifying their picks in this cricket frenzy nation.

The 4-part series will be aired every Tuesday, starting April 9 on Discovery channel and Discovery HD World. The on-air broadcast of "All ACCESS: THE CONTENDERS" has attracted marquee advertisers such as Hotstar VIP, Vivo Mobiles, Safari Bags and Servo Futura G+ from Indian Oil.

The show features eminent ex-cricketers, experts, coaches including Virender Sehwag, Kiran More, Irfan Pathan, Graeme Smith (South Africa), Jonty Rhodes (South Africa), Tom Moody (Australia) and experts like Ayaz Memon, Joy Bhattacharjya, franchise owner like Parth Jindal (co-owner Delhi Capitals), who give viewers an understanding on how this glory isn't as easy and quick as it seems.

--IANS

kk/soni/