We discovered 'captain cool' through 'Roar of the Lion', says Kabir Khan

'Roar of the Lion', a web series is soon going to release and the series is about how a bunch of men in yellow jerseys wrote one of India's greatest comeback stories under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In an interview, Kabir Khan shared the moments he experienced with Dhoni. He said, "He is always known as the 'captain cool'. I was shocked because first interview went on for about 8 hours. It showed me his passion for the story. I could see a human being from captain cool's mask. There were certain things that made him emotional. I realised that this story is something worth telling. We discovered 'captain cool' through this show."