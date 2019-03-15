Disco fever adds jazz to LMIFW runway

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) With laser lights, shiny disco balls and metallic clothes, the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) runway here turned into a bustling discotheque for designer Pallavi Mohan's show on Friday.

The show area, with a capacity of over 100 people at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, was a full house for Mohan's label 'Not So Serious'. Over 20 eclectic designs were showcased by the designer in shades of green, fuschia and silver.

The models did the catwalk while flaunting Mohan's creations to retro numbers like "I feel love" and "Sweet melody" adding an extra touch to the disco flavour. The showcase comprised thigh-high slit dresses, frocks, pant suits, jumpsuits, skirts and off-shoulder top-dresses.

Having experimented with a retro theme for the first time, Mohan said: "The collection was very glamorous. The idea was to go back to the 70s, and to have it very sexy.

"For the first time, Not So Serious did a collection of this genre. Normally, it's feminine... But we changed it to feminine yet sexy. I have never used colours like we did this time."

The range saw fabrics such as high sheen satin, mesh and velvet. The detailing had feathers, crystals, laser cut flowers and bugle beads to add extra oomph to the looks.

Asked about the interesting setting of the runway, she said: "I wanted to do a 1970s thing and that's why you saw disco balls. Everything in the 1970s glamorous."

--IANS

