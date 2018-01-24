Disciplined S.Africa bundle out India for 187 on Day 1

Johannesburg, Jan 24 (IANS) South Africa rode on a disciplined bowling effort to skittle out India for a paltry 187 in their first innings on the opening day of the third and final cricket Test at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Wednesday.

On a wicket that promised good carry and bounce for the faster bowlers, India won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat to find only three of their batsmen reach double figures -- Cheteshwar Pujara (50), skipper Virat Kohli (54) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (30).

For the Proteas, it was a collective effort from the likes of Morne Morkel (2/47), Vernon Philander (2/31), Kagiso Rabada (3/39), Lungisani Ngidi (1/27) and Andile Phehlukwayo (2/25).

Brief Scores: India first innings 187 (Virat Kohli 54, Cheteshwar Pujara 50, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 30; Kagiso Rabada 3/39, Vernon Philander 2/31, Morne Morkel 2/47) vs South Africa.

--IANS

tri/bg