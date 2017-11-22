Disciplinary proceedings opened against Real Madrid's Carvajal

Madrid, Nov 22 (IANS) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Wednesday opened disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal for deliberately provoking a yellow card during his side's 6-0 win over Apoel Nicosia.

Carvajal was handed a yellow card in the last minute of the Champions League group stage match against Apoel on Tuesday for excessively delaying a throw-in on purpose, reports Efe.

Carvajal, who was shown the yellow card by Portuguese referee Artur Dias, is to miss the last match of the UEFA Champions League group stage against Borussia Dortmund on December 6.

As confirmed by UEFA, the Spanish defender violated Article 15 of its disciplinary regulations with this action.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is to handle the case on December 7, according to a UEFA statement.

--IANS

