Disappointment has turned into optimism as country's mood has changed in 2019: PM Modi

While addressing the nation in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Before the elections in 2013-2014, I went all over the country in order to try and understand the feelings of the people. There was disappointment on everyone's face and people used to think can this country change?" "In 2019, I was amazed, the mood of the people of the country has changed, disappointment had turned into optimism, dreams became connected with desire and everyone was on the same page that this country can change," he added.