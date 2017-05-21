Disappointing to lose in the final, says RPS skipper Steve Smith

Mumbai Indians held on to their nerves till the end and clinched a nail-biting one-run win, to record their third IPL title.

After restricting Mumbai Indians to 129, Rising Pune Supergiant would have never thought of finishing as the losing side in the big finals of IPL 2017.

In the post-match presentation, Pune skipper Steve Smith admit that it was a bit disappointing to lose in the

final.

“It is always nice when you are winning and getting to the final, but it’s a bit disappointing to lose in the final,” Smith said. Also Read: Mumbai Indians lift record third IPL title

However, Smith lauded his team for playing brilliantly throughout the season. “It’s a hard one to swallow but I am proud of the way the boys played throughout the season.”

But he also had a special mention for Mumbai for fighting so well.

“A lot of credit should go to Mumbai as well. 130 was an under-par score, but they fought well and bowled beautifully,” Smith said.