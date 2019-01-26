Disabled soldiers getting recognition through Paralympics Sports Node in Pune

Someone has truly said that a soldier is always a soldier and he never loses his morale at any situation. Indian army always stands by its soldiers even after they go through disabilities during their serving period and the great example of it is Army Paralympic Node (APA) set up in Pune for paraplegic soldiers. The center was set up with an initiative raised by Col Gaurav Dutta in 2017 and it has managed to get 12 international along with 35 national medals in different Paralympic games for the country. Army Paralympic Node (APA) is the only official sports node for paraplegic soldiers in country which is supported by Indian army. The soldiers trained here by its incharge Col Gaurav Dutta represent India in different Paralympic games. Many of them have lost their legs during their service for the nation while few of them have even lost their hands in unfortunate incidents or terrorists attacks on border.