‘Dirty Conspiracy’: Samyukta Kisan Morcha on 26 Jan Violence

Following the events of the Kisan Republic Day Parade, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting on Wednesday, 27 January, which was headed by Balbir Singh Rajewal. The farmer’s body alleged that a ‘dirty conspiracy’ was carried out ‘against the peaceful struggle of farmer organisations’.

Noting that, “The Union government has been severely shaken by this peasant agitation,” the SKM accused ‘Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and others’ for the conspiracy.

“They had set up their own separate protest site after 15 days of starting this farmers' agitation and were not part of the organisations that jointly undertook the struggle (of peaceful farmers),” they added, according to ANI.

The body also voiced their support and solidarity with the farmer organisations that participated in the Republic Day parade, while denouncing the violence that took place in pockets around the national capital.

In a statement on 26 January, the body also said, “Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement,” NDTV quoted.

The ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in the national capital on Tuesday was supposed to be a peaceful show of strength by the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws on Republic Day. However, clashes broke out in several parts of the capital, including Red Fort and ITO.

The Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence, saying that they will be arrested soon. Over 300 policemen were injured on Tuesday, the force said, adding that 22 FIRs have been filed so far. A protesting farmer also died near the ITO metro station after his tractor overturned.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)

