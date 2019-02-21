Director Rima Das to be showstopper at fashion event

Gurugram, Feb 21 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das will turn showstopper for designer Tara Bhuyan at a fashion event.

Das will flaunt a creation from Bhuyan's 'Woven Dreams of Assam' collection at the Bridal and Cocktail Wear 2019 show here on March 1.

Das said in a statement: "I was very excited when Tara came to me to be the showstopper for her maiden show in India. Even the outfit which I would be wearing has been chosen by me. It would be an evening gown in muga silk, embellished with Swarovski crystals."

The collection will comprise materials woven on a natural colour palette, with zari brocade work with exotic motifs and rich hues of the northeast.

Das's film "Village Rockstars" was India's entry for an Oscar category, but it got out of the race. Her Assamese feature film "Bulbul Can Sing" received a Special Mention recently at the Berlin International Film Festival 2019.

--IANS

sim/rb/vd