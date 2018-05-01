Director Raman Hui breaks down success code in Hollywood

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) Director Raman Hui, whose "Monster Hunt 2" will release in India on May 11, says there is no one particular success formula when it comes to filmmaking.

"Well, I don't think there is one thing. You cannot say that if you do A and B then you will be successful. I hope it never works that way, even for us. It's never like that," Hui said in a statement to IANS.

"While working on 'Monster Hunt', we were so nervous because we didn't know if the audience would accept that. We thought, at the time, that we should do it otherwise no one is going to make something like that. So we, with Bill Kong, who is so brave and supports everything, we went ahead and did it. Then we didn't expect it to be a huge success.

"I was just hoping that if Bill can break even, at least he's not losing a lot of money. But it turned out to be a huge success and then I could do it again."

"Monster Hunt 2" is a sequel to "Monster Hunt" and promises to bring double dose of entertainment. The film features Tony Leung, Bai Baihe, Jing Boran, Li Yuchun and Tony Yang.

The story continues with Wuba after he parts way with his human parents Tianyin (Boran) and Xiaolan (Baihe) for his own journey. A heavy bounty is placed on Wuba, forcing him to go into hiding again.

He then encounters an ill-famed gambler Tu Sigu (Leung). Together, they form a reluctant alliance in order to escape from their predicament. MVP Entertainment is bringing the film to India, and it will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,

On the film, he said: "In this one, they come to realise that maybe setting Wuba free at the end of 'Monster Hunt' was not the right choice. If you love someone, even if there are a lot of obstacles, you should be with them."

