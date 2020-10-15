Director-General Shipping notified as national authority for ships recycling: Union Minister Mandaviya

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Central government has notified the Director-General of Shipping as the national authority for recycling of ships under Section 3 of the Recycling of Ships Act, 2019.

As an apex body, the DG Shipping is authorized to administer, supervise and monitor all activities relating to ship recycling.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister of State for Shipping (independent charge) Mansukh L Mandaviya said, "DG Shipping will look after the sustainable development of the ship recycling industry, monitoring the compliance to environment-friendly norms and safety and health measures for the stakeholders working in the ship recycling industry."

He said that the DG Shipping will be the final authority for the various approvals required by the ship-recycling yard owners and the State governments.

"National Authority of Ship Recycling will be set up in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The location of the office will benefit the Ship Recycling yard owners situated in Alang, Gujarat which is the home of Asia's largest ship breaking and ship recycling industry in the world," Mandaviya said.

Under the Ship Recycling Act, 2019, India has acceded to Hong Kong Convention for Ship Recycling under International Maritime Organization (IMO). DG Shipping is a representative of India in the IMO and all the conventions of IMO are being enforced by DG Shipping. (ANI)