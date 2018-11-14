Direct tax collections to exceed target this fiscal: CBDT Chairman

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said that direct tax collections will exceed target this fiscal. He also said, "Our net growth rate is 14.5 per cent and the gross is 16.5 per cent and definitely we will exceed our target which has been assigned to us that is 11.5 lakh crore. So definitely there is a boiled sea. And during the second quarter, there has been a good profit to the India and definitely I am expecting very good advance tax in the third quarter 15th of December." He further added, "When the government came the number of tax payers were something around 3.45 Crore only and if you know the last year only 6.85 crores returns were filed. And even now, during this year 6.02 Crore returns have already been filed which is 54 per cent more than last year."