‘Diplomatic win’: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s friend after Pak’s National Assembly allows former to appeal in HCs
Mumbai, June 11 (ANI): Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a bill that allowed Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his conviction in its high courts. Speaking on it, Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend Arvind Singh said, “This is very good news. It’s our diplomatic win. Under international pressure, following the ICJ verdict, Pakistan passed a bill in national assembly that allows Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal in High Courts. It's winning for India & countrymen”.