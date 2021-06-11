‘Diplomatic win’: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s friend after Pak’s National Assembly allows former to appeal in HCs

Swarajya

Banking analysts have opined that the government's plan to privatise at least two of the state-run banks in the initial phase may throw unexpected hurdles due to poor financial metrics. Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) are Public Sector Banks (PSB) that are rumoured to have been recommended for privatisation by the NITI Aayog to a high-level committee headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. Both the lenders are currently under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which involves the imposition of certain business restrictions, reports Moneycontrol.