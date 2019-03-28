Diplomat-poet Abhay K launches his new book compiling 100 Great Indian Poems

Diplomat-poet Abhay K launched his new book '100 More Great Indian Poems' in capital New Delhi on Wednesday. '100 More Great Indian Poems' is a sequel to the previous book by Abhay K, named '100 Great Indian Poems'. From Hindi, Urdu, Hindustani to regional languages including Telugu, Magahi and almost all the Indian languages, the Diplomat who has taken charge as India's ambassador to Madagascar, compiled the English translations of poems that he says touched his heart deeply. With Indian poetry that is thousands of years old and is one of the richest in the world with poets like Amir Khusrow and Mirza Ghalib, who have defied ages to stay relevant with their mesmerizing verses, to the more recent geniuses like Nida Fazli, it was a herculean task to select just 100 poems for the writer. But, according to him, his task was relatively easy as he was more focused on great poems than great poets. Poetry in India is deep-rooted and has always been one of the most mesmerizing ways of expressing oneself in the country. By making a collection of some of the best poems, the Diplomat-poet is doing a world of good to the culture of Indian poetry as translated versions will help both poems as well as poets attain a greater reach and promote the rich Indian poetry culture at the same time.