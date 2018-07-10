Dipa Karmakar returns to India after her 'golden win' in Gymnastics World Challenge Cup

The 24-year-old gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Tuesday returned to India after clinching gold in the vault event at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey. Karmakar expressed gratitude to her coach and the Sports Authority of India for their support, which motivated her to perform better. Karmakar, who had finished fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 14.150 to win gold. This is Dipa Karmakar's first medal in a World Challenge Cup.