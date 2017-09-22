Ding Junhui reaches semis at Snooker World Open

Yushan (China), Sep 22 (IANS) Home favourite Ding Junhui came from behind to beat compatriot Li Hang 5-3 in the quarter-finals of the Snooker World Open held here on Friday night.

After defeating Liang Wenbo, Ricky Walden and Peter Ebdon on his way to the quarter-finals, Li Hang took an early 3-1 lead over the No. 1 snooker player in China, reports Xinhua news agency.

After the mid-session interval, Ding regained his form with breaks of 110, 72 and 108. When Ding led with 73-36 in the eighth frame, Li Hang decided to end the match by standing up and shaking hands with Ding.

Ding will face the winner between Anthony McGill and Luca Brecel.

In an earlier quarter-final match with Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson had a phenomenal performance by defeating his opponent 5-1 with an unanswered run of 503 points.

Wilson will face Mark Allen, who beat David Gibert 5-1 in another quarter-final match.

--IANS

pur/bg