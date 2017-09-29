Dinamo Kyiv outplay Partizan 3-2 in UEFA Europa League stunner

Belgrade, Sep 29 (IANS) Serbian champions Partizan were defeated by visiting Dinamo Kyiv 2-3 in the second game of group B of the UEFA Europa League here.

The home team allowed a 2-0 advantage melting in the second half, when Partizan's poor defence resulted in receiving three goals from last season's runners-up of the Ukrainian Premier League, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cameroonian player Leandre Tawamba assisted from inside the box to Ognjen Ozegovic who used the scoring opportunity to set the lead in the 34th minute of Thursday's tie.

The home team's triumph seemed already sealed after Tawamba increased the advantage to 2-0 in the 42nd minute after a pass of Seydouba Soumah from Guinea.

However, in the 53nd minute Ozegovic committed a foul that led to a penalty kick, which was turned into a goal by Dinamo's Junior Moraes.

Vitaly Buyalskiy set the score even in the 68th minute after a short pass directed by Artem Besyedin in front of Partizan's goal.

Moraes brought the triumph to Dinamo with a goal in the 84th minute, after an assist by Buyalskiy.

The match was played without an audience due to the UEFA two-game ban against Partizan imposed as a consequence of "fan racism and crowd unrest" that included fireworks and pitch invasions in two Champions League qualifying games.

The victory secured the first place for Dinamo Kyiv in Group B while also earning six points from two matches.

