Dimitrov sets sight on Grand Slam after ATP Finals triumph

London [U.K], November 20 (ANI): Bulgaria's tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has set his sight on winning his first Grand Slam title after he clinched the biggest title of his career at the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals last evening.

After comfortably winning the first set, the sixth-seeded went down in the second before he rebounded strongly and held his nerve to beat David Goffin of Belgium 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in a thrilling summit showdown clash that lasted two-and-a-half hours at London's O2 Arena.

Following the win, Dimitrov has surged up to the third spot in the rankings, standing only behind Spain's Rafael Nadal and Swiss star Roger Federer.

It should be noted that Dimitrov has enjoyed the best season of his career in 2017, clinching four titles overall, including his first Masters title in Cincinnati.

However, he has never managed to go beyond the last-four of a Grand Slam, reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2014 and then repeating the feat in Australia Open earlier this year.

But, Dimitrov expressed confidence that he could now get over the line in a major this time around.

"Now slowly I think this thing is getting there. I think I've had good results in the past, but now, as I said, I need to be even more consistent on those kind of events, and in the same time raise up my level on occasions like this," the metro.co.uk quoted the Bulgarian tennis star as saying.

"Of course, one of my main goals is to win a tournament, you know, a Grand Slam tournament. This has always been, again, a dream of mine," he added.

Talking about his victory at the season-ending tournament, the 29-year-old insisted that it was an `unbelievable` achievement for him, while expressing his desire to deliver even more better in the coming tournaments.

Dimitrov will face tough competition in 2018, with former number ones Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic returning to action after remaining out of action due to their respective injuries.

New world number three Goffin, however, backed British maestro Murray to return to the top of his game.

"If there's one person that can come back, that's him. That's for sure. He's going to prove that his head that is stronger than the hip itself. That's how Andy is. Again, I wish him all the best. I'm sure he's going to recover and we're going to see him pretty soon out there," he concluded. (ANI)