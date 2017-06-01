Dimitrov beats Robredo to advance at French Open

Paris, June 1 (IANS) Grigor Dimitrov, this year's Australian Open semi-finalist, made his way to the third round of the French Open tennis tournament after defeating veteran Spanish player Tommy Robredo in straight sets.

The world No.13 passes to the third round of the tournament after beating Robredo 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and 13 minutes on Wednesday evening, Efe news agency reported.

The 35-year-old Catalan and former world No. 5 ends his 14th participation in this Grand Slam tournament, where he has reached the quarter-finals five times in the past.

"There were a lot of positive things. I still believe that I can do a few things better... We all know how Robredo can compete. (I'm) pleased with my game and looking forward to what's ahead right now," Dimitrov was quoted as saying.

The Bulgarian, 26, has fallen in the first round for three consecutive years and will now play for a place in the round of 32 against Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta, who defeated Japanese Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

--IANS

Rajat/ajb/vt