Dimapur launches food safety on wheels initiative

A mobile food testing laboratory of the Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) is the new thing on the wheels in the markets of Dimapur. The FSW's team takes samples of food commodities such as edible oil, water, milk, beverages, spices and other items.The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) have rolled a new scheme, strengthening of food testing system to create a network of modern food testing laboratory at the state level. The main aim of the scheme was to educate on food safety to vendors and consumers. It was an attempt to ensure that the nutritious food are sold and consumed in the district.Chief medical officer, Dimapur, Dr. K Vikato Kinimi has requested the public and the authorities to extend their cooperation to the team during the launching of the FSW of Dimapur.