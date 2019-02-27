Diljit's wax statue unveiling postponed as Indo-Pak tensions rise

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who was due to unveil his Madame Tussauds' wax statue at an event here on Thursday, has decided to postpone it in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Amidst the tensions rising across the nation, (we) have decided to re-schedule the launch of Madame Tussauds wax statue... Will post (a) new date soon," Diljit tweeted on Wednesday.

"Our soldiers are fighting hard to protect the nation. We stand by our soldiers," he said, adding "Bring back Abhinandan" in reference to a missing Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.

A statement from Madame Tussauds said: "We all stand by our nation at this important juncture. We will inform you about the new schedule once it is finalised."

Cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan are on the rise.

The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday accused Pakistan of targeting Indian military installations in response to Tuesday's counter-terrorism action targeted at the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that had claimed responsibility for suicide bombing of 40 CRPF troopers in Kashmir.

Amidst the tension, a press conference for Zee TV's show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" on Thursday was also postponed.

