Diljit Dosanjh postpones launch of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds due to Indo-Pak tension

In the wake of rising rift between India and Pakistan, actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh postponed the launch of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds. It was supposed to be unveiled in Delhi on Thursday. The actor took twitter to announce the news. He tweeted, 'Our soldiers are fighting hard to protect the Nation. We stand by our soldiers. Amidst the tension rising across the Nation, have decided to reschedule the launch of #MadameTussauds wax statue. Will post the new date soon #BringBackAbhinandan.' Dosanjh's statue is the first turbaned figure in the history of Madame Tussauds.