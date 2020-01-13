Dilip Ghosh's statement gives away lie of UP Govt: CPI leader Subhashini Ali

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Subhashini Ali condemned the remark of BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on protesters 'being shot' in Uttar Pradesh. Subhashini Ali said, "Today the most shocking statement has been given by Dilip Ghosh that government should come down strictly against those who are protesting the CAA. He has said that BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has 'shot protesters down like dogs'. It gives the lie to the statement being made so far by the UP government. Now after this statement, I hope that the Allahabad High Court will take cognizance." Dilip Ghosh on December 12 said that CM Mamata Banerjee's police didn't take action against people who vandalised public properties. He further added that 'our govt' in UP, Assam and Karnataka has 'shot these people like dogs'.