Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata Banerjee, says CM of Bengal is speaking the language of Pakistan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that details of India's second surgical strike inside Pakistan should be made public. While speaking to ANI, WB's Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh slammed Mamata Banerjee and said, "The question which Mamata Banerjee is asking even Pakistan couldn't think of it, they acknowledge it in the morning. Our Army said we have the data and we will declare if necessary. CM of Bengal is speaking the language of Pakistan."