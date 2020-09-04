Dikshant Parade: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With IPS Probationers, Says 'Coronavirus Crisis Uncovered Human Face of Police'

New Delhi, September 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted IPS Probationers through video conferencing during the Dikshant Parade event held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. During the interaction, PM Narendra Modi said the coronavirus crisis uncovered the human face of police officers. He told IPS Probationers that they must feel pride in uniform rather than feeling arrogance. Kiran Shruthi, Best All Round IPS Probationer of 71st Batch, Commands Passing Out Parade (Watch Video).

"In people's perception, police means lathi, conflict and fight. Police force's humanitarian works are seldom noticed. But the human face of Khaki uniform has been engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police especially during this COVID-19 pandemic," PM Modi said while interacting with IPS Probationers. When an IPS Probationer shared her experience of joining an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said women officers can stop youths from going on the wrong path.

Speaking to Kiran Shruthi, the best all-round probationer who commanded the passing out parade, PM Modi discussed mental stress. "Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always benefit. You will never feel stressed no matter how much work is there," he said.

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With IPS Probationers:

A total of 131 IPS Probationers, including 28 lady Probationers, completed 42 weeks of Basic Course Phase-I training at SVPNPA. They joined the academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad.