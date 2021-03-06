Ambani Bomb Scare: Digvijaya Demands Fair Probe into Hiren’s Death

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Politics over the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, has started in Maharashtra with senior leaders from both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding a thorough probe in the case.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case on Friday, 5 March.

Responding to Fadnavis’ call for an NIA probe, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked for an impartial investigation in the case in a series of tweets posted on Saturday, 6 March.

He alleged that there was a connection between the stolen car and the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit’s API Sachin Waze, who was the Investigation Officer in the case.

Addressing the media on Friday, Fadnavis said, “I had demanded security for Hiren in the Legislative Assembly today along with the NIA probe in the matter. Now after the suicide of Hiren, the suspicion intensifies. I demand an NIA probe in the matter.”

Earlier on Friday, Hiren was found dead in a creek near Mumbai. The police are suspecting that he may have died by suicide by jumping into the creek. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Fadnavis alleged that there could be some relation between the owner of the stolen car and Mumbai Crime Branch Investigation Officer Sachin Vaze, who had been incharge of investigating the case but was removed a few days ago.

"“The owner of the car was at Mumbai’s Crawford market for shopping but his car was stolen. Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze who found the car, and the owner of the car Hiren were in talks, he was from thane and this car also came from thane. All this is suspicious so the owner of the car must be given protection.”" - Fadnavis to ANI

Singh asked for an investigation under the direction of the Supreme Court and said that he does not trust the NIA Director General YC Modi.

“At least I do not trust NIA Director-General YC Modi, who is not only close to Narendra Modi Ji, but has also given relief to the people linked to the Sangh (RSS) accused in all the bomb blasts cases,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “The cause of death will be ascertained through post-mortem. It will be done by a technical team. We have given the responsibility of this investigation to ATS.”

