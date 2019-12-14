Digitisation, structural reforms make India attractive destination for investment: Amitabh Kant

While addressing the media in Washington DC on December 13, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, Amitabh Kant, spoke about digitisation and structural reforms that have been carried out to boost investment. He said, "This Corporate Tax coupled with the size of domestic market and the fact that you have pushed through a lot of digitisation in India and the structural reforms that have been carried out makes India a very attractive destination for investment."