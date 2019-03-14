Digital storytellers come together for Yuvaa

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Digital storytellers and content creators Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari and Nikhil Taneja have come together to form Yuvaa to push purpose-driven content.

"Yuvaa" is a platform that listens to, engages with and shares the stories that bring young India together, to create a community of empowered 'yuvaa'.

The aim is to create and curate original, accessible and entertaining stories of, for and by the youth of India across genres of non-fiction and fiction web series, docu-series, talk shows, podcasts and short-format on all digital and social media, read a statement.

In year one, Yuvaa wants to put out over 1000 minutes and over 100 pieces of original content for free, focusing on some of the most pressing issues, struggles, challenges, aspirations and dreams of young India.

From mental health and self-care to gender equality and LGBTQ inclusivity to identity and self-expression, the platform will tell emotional, empathetic, enriching, empowering and entertaining stories of young people.

The stories that Yuvaa will produce, share and tell will come from insight mined from a pan-India road-show, where the young team behind Yuvaa is travelling across 30 cities to meet, hear and talk to students in over 100 colleges and understand their stories in their own words.

Yuvaa is also doing a quantitative survey and shooting a documentary on young Indians born in a world post-technology and the mental health and identity issues they face.

For this documentary, the platform has selected among over 2,000 applicants from across the world to receive the Goalkeepers Youth Action Accelerator award and grant. The award is part of Goalkeepers, which is a multi-year campaign dedicated to accelerating progress towards the United Nation's global goals.

Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, said: "We have formed Yuvaa to be a mental health positive platform and community that listens to and shares authentic stories of young Indians so they feel more represented and less alone. Because their stories matter."

To this, Tiwari added: "The content of Yuvaa will be by, for and from the youth themselves...Yuvaa is a platform where we are the listeners too and every young Indian is a storyteller."

