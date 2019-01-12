Digital space has no where to go but up: Vir Das

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Actor-comedian Vir Das says the digital space is a boon and has no where but to go up.

Asked how he sees the growth of the digital space, Vir told IANS: "Digital place has no where to go but up. I think India has possibly the most or the second most amount of smart phones in the world. Most content are watched on a smart phone right now, so there will always be a demand for stand up comedy specifically because people need to laugh at least four times a day. We are providing that service.

Vir has previously done two stand up shows on Netflix. He has now been roped in for his third project with the streaming website.

The "Go Goa Gone" actor says for comedians it will get better.

"So, I think for comedy and comedians the road is only going to get better," he added.

On the big screen, Vir will start shooting for the second installment of the "Go Goa Gone" franchise in 2019.

--IANS

dc/vm