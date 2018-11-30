Digital series to focus on four urban Indian women

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced their upcoming Prime Original series titled "Four More Shots Please!" The show revolves around the lives of four young, urban Indian women.

It stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo as these four women along with an ensemble cast comprising Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Amrita Puri and Sapna Pabbi.

In its first season, this 10-part comedy, drama and romance series is anchored in the unceasing friendship between four women. It revolves around their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties as they live, love and deal with being women in the India of 2018.

"We are thrilled to present 'Four More Shots Please!', a female-centric story of four urban Indian women, their life choices, their crises, romance, high points, helmed by their rock-solid, life-saving friendship," Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said in a statement.

"We have worked with a strong, female-led task force - right from the cast to the crew. 'Four More Shots Please!' reflects the voices of the generation of Indian women who are independent in mind, body and thought."

Created in collaboration with Rangita Pritish Nandy, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and directed by Anu Menon, the show is helmed by a predominantly women cast and crew.

Pritish Nandy, Chairman, Pritish Nandy Communications, said: "'Four More Shots Please!' is our tribute to our times. It's about a generation of young women, brave and vulnerable, independent and spirited, growing up in South Bombay and speaking the language of our times, living the life they yearn to live with courage, conviction and confidence."

The show will be available on Prime Video on January 25, 2019.

