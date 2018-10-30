Digital payments are increasing at speed of 250 crore transactions per month: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday attended the India-Italy Technology Summit in the national capital. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that the digital payments are increasing at a speed of 250 crore transactions per month. In the past 4 years in India, the price of 1 GB data has reduced by more than 90%. He added that the goal is to ensure that results of the research and development programmers do not get limited to research centres only, but reach the public.