Digital Payments at Fault for Rise in Financial Frauds: Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has asked Indian citizens to be cautious when they are online and said that financial frauds have seen an exponential rise due to dependence on digital payment platforms after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation.

He added that the government is looking to introduce a national cybersecurity strategy-2020 with an aim to lend a safe, secured, and trusted cyberspace to Indian users.

Ajit Doval was delivering a lecture at the COCONXIII-2020 on cybersecurity hosted by the Kerala Police and the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace and Information Security Research Association.

Also Read: How to Save Your Money From Online Frauds? BTech Babua Answers

"There is a greater dependence on digital payment platform due to reduced cash handling and greater data sharing is happening online and presence on social media has also increased. While we are able to manage our affairs online to a certain extent, malicious actors also found in it, a new opportunity," Doval said.

Doval added that there has been a 500 percent rise in cyber crimes due to limited awareness. Hackers and bad actors are looking to take advantage of the situation and exploit it by spreading fake news and misinformation, he said.

He urged internet users to be more vigilant and take a responsible approach while being online.

Also Read: CBI Alerts States, UTs on Online Payment Frauds & Fake Sanitizers

“The huge cyber data floating in the cyber space is a gold mine for extracting information that can undermine the privacy of our citizens,” Doval said.

The NSA complimented the Kerala government for the initiative as the event was conducted online due to the pandemic.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Digital Payments at Fault for Rise in Financial Frauds: Ajit DovalMI vs CSK IPL 2020 LIVE: How to Watch Cricket Match Online? . Read more on India by The Quint.