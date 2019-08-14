'Digital payment ko haan, nakad ko na', can we make this our motto?, asks PM Modi

While addressing the nation in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Our security forces are our pride. To further enhance coordination between our forces, I announce a big decision today and India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). This is going to make the forces even more strong." This is PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation in which he focused on several issues. He spoke for around 92 minutes during his speech.