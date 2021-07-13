Digital Initiatives Taken In Education During Covid-19 To Be Further Strengthened & Institutionalised: Education Minister

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has affirmed that the digital initiatives that have been taken for the continuity of education amidst the Covid-19 pandemic will be further strengthened and institutionalized going ahead.

Pradhan attended a meeting that assessed certain digital measures driven by the Education Ministry such as National Digital Education Architecture (N-DEAR) and the PM e-Vidya.

The Education Ministry’s three Minister of State (MoS), namely: Dr Subhas Sarkar, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh along with Annapurna Devi attended the meeting along with Pradhan.

The senior minister asserted that the opportunities of learning for students can be expanded through a vibrant digital ecosystem in education. He opined that such measures will also result in stimulating entrepreneurship and innovation in the education sector.

“New age education will leverage technology to be open, inclusive and accessible. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards digital medium of education,” Pradhan’s statement was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The Rajya Sabha MP, who was also made the Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the recent cabinet reshuffle, added, “Digital initiatives taken during this time will be further strengthened and institutionalised.”